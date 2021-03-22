Distribution Manager

Day to day management of distribution and warehousing functions for the Johannesburg Distribution Centre.

Distribution

Manage outbound 3rd party logistics provider to achieve targets and ensure adherence to the procedures in the service level agreement.

Monitor daily delivery progress, resolve and communicate any issues; identify root causes and trends; implement corrective solutions

Monthly analysis of returns to eliminate damages and implementation of solutions.

Build relationships with key customers to improve service levels.

Review monthly transporter invoices, resolve billing discrepancies and authorize payment.

Manage distribution cost efficiencies and cost drivers

Manage reverse logistics and administration process; ensure POD’s, credits and queries are processed timeously and accurately.

Track and assist sales to meet monthly sales budgets.

Warehousing

Manage inter warehouse 3rd party logistics service provider to achieve targets and ensure adherence to the service level agreement.

Manage the daily warehouse operations – receiving, put away, storage and dispatch

Manage the daily picking, packing and invoicing operations as per the agreed 3rd party cut-off times.

Ensure that warehouse layout, equipment and systems are optimally aligned for maximum efficiency.

Ensure accurate inventory records are maintained and stock losses are minimized – stock control procedures and cycle counting to ensure optimal stock levels are maintained and obsolete stock is minimized.

Plan, manage and analyse stock takes; implement improvement initiatives.

General

Manage and facilitate daily, weekly and monthly operations planning to minimize costs and meet service level targets.

Performance management and development of staff through staff appraisals, coaching, counselling and training programs.

Ensure all processes, procedures, work instructions and job profiles are documented and adhered to.

Monitor and manage operational performance measures, ensure supervisors take ownership of their departments’ performance and meet KPI targets.

Present monthly management report with performance analysis; identify improvement plans in line with business targets and plans.

Participate in annual planning and budget process; set annual operational goals and develop plans to achieve goals.

Review and analyse monthly costs (over or under expenditure).

Manage Health and Safety requirements in accordance with company standards.

Qualifications and Skills:

Tertiary qualification – Degree / Diploma in Logistics or related field.

Minimum of 6 years’ distribution and warehousing experience in an FMCG environment. within a large distribution centre environment is essential.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a management position.

Computer literate – proficient in Microsoft Office – Outlook, Word, and Excel.

ERP systems knowledge and experience with JDE will be an advantage.

Minimum of 5 years’ WMS experience is essential.

Proven track record of operational best practices.

Solid knowledge of warehousing and distribution principles, processes and procedures.

Solid knowledge of general administrative processes.

Good understanding of budget systems and controls.

Good understanding of organisational business processes and procedures.

LEAN or continuous improvement experience will be beneficial.

Self-starter with strong organizational, interpersonal and communications skills.

Customer service and deadline-driven.

Problem-solving skills and the ability to develop and implement practical and innovative solutions.

High level of integrity, honesty and sound values.

Desired Skills:

3rd Party Logistics

KPI management

Reverse Logistics

Profitability

Service Level Agreements

Monthly Reporting

Staff Management

Distribution Centre Operations

Warehouse Operations

WMS

Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Rubber & Plastic Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Logistics Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Proudly South African manufacturer of household cleaning, plastic ware, garden ware and hardware products; cleaning products including brooms, brushes, comfi grips, decorative cleanings, feather dusters, cotton yarn mops, sponges, scourers and cloths; painting products such as paintbrushes, pads and mini rollers, rollers, and accessories; gardening products which include pots and gardening equipment; houseware including baking products, basins, buckets, baths, bins, stainless steel elegances, food storage containers, kiddies, kitchen products and laundry products.

In addition, the company offers hardware, automotive, brush ware, and garage storage products; coolers and soft coolers outdoor products.

Learn more/Apply for this position