Senior Fire Engineer

SENIOR FIRE ENGINEERING CONSULTANT – PRETORIA
To be responsible for the design, cost estimating, and engineering during the conceptual and developmental stage as well as the administration from concept to handover of a project in terms of the fire protection measures to be incorporated
Essential:
Must be a professional engineer registered with ECSA
Mechanical Engineering Degree (BSc / BEng)
Sprinkler design
Detection design
Gas suppression design
Smoke Ventilation design
Fire protection plans
Rational Fire Design Reports (in accordance with BS7974)
At least 10 years consulting engineers experience in consulting engineering practice,
preferably with 5 years as a registered professional engineer with ECSA.
R850, 000 pa – R1, 200, 000 pa depending on the level of experience
CTC negotiable
Please send CVs directly for quicker response
Desired Skills:
- ECSA
- Mechanical engineering
- sprinkler design
- detection design
- gas suppression
- smoke ventilation
- fire protection
- 10 years exp
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
Leading Fire protection company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund