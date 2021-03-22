Senior Fire Engineer

SENIOR FIRE ENGINEERING CONSULTANT – PRETORIA

To be responsible for the design, cost estimating, and engineering during the conceptual and developmental stage as well as the administration from concept to handover of a project in terms of the fire protection measures to be incorporated

Essential:

Must be a professional engineer registered with ECSA

Mechanical Engineering Degree (BSc / BEng)

Sprinkler design

Detection design

Gas suppression design

Smoke Ventilation design

Fire protection plans

Rational Fire Design Reports (in accordance with BS7974)

At least 10 years consulting engineers experience in consulting engineering practice,

preferably with 5 years as a registered professional engineer with ECSA.

R850, 000 pa – R1, 200, 000 pa depending on the level of experience

CTC negotiable

