Vendor Manager

Client based in Durban seeks the services of a Vendor Manager to support and work with a service provider’s site leadership team. As the Vendor Manager, you will be tasked with guiding the operational performance of outsourced contact center vendors in meeting and exceeding our client’s expectations

Responsibilities:

Manage the relationship and performance between the client and outsourcing vendor.

Responsible for implementing and monitoring policies between the vendor and the client’s internal business owners and support organizations.

Ensure that internal business owners are being supported by the vendor in working towards meeting and exceeding the client’s performance goals.

Responsible for working with the vendor to achieve the client contractual obligations involving SLA’s, KPI’s, forecasts, staffing, and process improvement initiatives.

Other responsibilities as assigned.

Qualifications:

10 or more years of leadership experience managing contact center operations and/or vendor management to include an operational background managing KPI performance, staffing, quality, and forecasting

Strong problem solving, conflict resolution, facilitation and consensus-building skills

Ability to communicate across multiple levels of the organization

Ability to work independently as well as with a team

Experience with Microsoft Office to include advanced skills with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Excellent presentation and communication skills

Fluent in English and French

Experience building and managing relationships with BPO vendors is a plus

Experience in the retail industry is a plus

Bachelors degree preferred

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

