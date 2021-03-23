Cable theft, vandalism, load shedding add to connectivity woes

Poor Internet connectivity could be due to a number of ongoing issues, including cable theft, vandalism and load shedding, according to Openserve.

Many small businesses have become heavily reliant on the internet to be able to conduct their business operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a disruption to internet connectivity due to cable theft and vandalism can place such businesses at a disadvantage.

“Copper line theft has a significant impact on connectivity, and it costs the telecommunications sectors millions of Rands every year,” says Openserve CEO Althon Beukes. “Data gathered by Openserve shows that more than 800 areas across South Africa have been identified as hotspot areas for cable theft and vandalism, where thousands of copper DSL customers are heavily affected.

“Copper line theft and damage cost Openserve more than R60-million over the past year.”

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) estimates that cable theft costs the local economy between R5-billion to R7-billion a year. As cable theft results in power outages, this affects traffic lights causing more congestion on the roads, street lights, telephone lines, and network.

Openserve urges users to report cable theft and vandalism on Telkom’s crime hotline, 0800 124 000.

As load shedding occurs due to generation capacity, scheduled power cuts could also interrupt Internet connections, and has a significant effect on the domestic economy as it disrupts business activity.