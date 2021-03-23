Shoprite launches cellular network

The Shoprite Group has launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), k’nect mobile, offering competitive rates and several other rewards to customers.

k’nect mobile offers flat call and data rates, and no complicated tiers. Airtime, data bundles and rewards only expire after 60 days, rather than the more common 30-day expiry.

Shoprite believes that call and data rates are among the most competitive in the country at 50c per minute all day k’nect to k’nect calls, 99c per minute all day calls to other networks, and 15c per megabyte for any size data bundle, up to 1Gb.

k’nect mobile also offers the following Xtra rewards:

* 10% free on recharge;

* 10% Xtra for Xtra Savings card holders;

* 5% Xtra when recharging via Money Market Account; and

* Double airtime rewards on Xtra Savings airtime deals.

Users of products in the Shoprite Group’s ecosystem, such as Xtra Savings and the Money Market Account, can expect rewards like free airtime, data or streaming content when swiping their XtraSavings cards at checkout.

Other rewards include early access to Computicket events and tickets, and 100MB free for three months (six months for Xtra Savings members), subject to in-store RICA and activation.

Customers using a k’nect mobile SIM card will also benefit from zero-rated data on selected Shoprite and Checkers websites and apps, including the Money Market Account, Computicket website and the Group’s jobs portal – all without incurring any data charges.

At the same time, the move will help the Shoprite Group streamline communication and reduce its internal data costs. Its 141 000 employees are now able to receive communications directly on the group’s internal app (called SiyaRinga) without the need to reverse data costs.

The network forms part of the Group’s financial services offering, which enables customers to conveniently pay bills, buy cell phones, make money transfers, buy airtime and data, lotto tickets, electricity and even funeral insurance in partnership with OUTsurance.

“k’nect mobile is part of our ever-growing suite of fintech products designed to better serve our customers,” says Jean Olivier, GM: financial services at Shoprie. “We’ve spent a lot of time understanding how a mobile network can add value to our customers’ lives, and our solution is an easy to understand network that offers straightforward call and data rates as well as tangible rewards.”

The prepaid cellular network has partnered with digital enabler FREI One Digital, and piggybacks off the mobile network infrastructure of Cell C.