Nompumelelo Mokou is DiData’s new MD for southern Africa

Dimension Data has announced the appointment of Nompumelelo Mokou as MD for its southern Africa business, effective 1 April 2021.

Mokou joined Dimension Data in 2016 and has most recently headed up its intelligent customer experience business for Middle East and Africa, where she achieved significant market share, revenue and profitable growth.

Newly appointed group CEO Werner Kapp comments: “The increasing focus on business transformation and digitisation among our clients, coupled with the unique assets combined during the One Dimension Data integration last year creates significant differentiation and opportunities for us in our biggest market. I am very excited about the future of this business under Nompumelelo’s leadership.”

Mokou adds: “I’m pleased to be taking on the new role of MD: southern Africa. This region has been positioned as the next frontier for business growth and I look forward to engaging our clients and to deliver on their digital transformation ambitions.

“The One Dimension Data operating model puts us in a position to really be closely engaged with our clients to design relevant solutions and to help them become leaders within their industries through partnering with us.”

Prior to joining Dimension Data, Mokou held positions at Ernst & Young, co-founded a project management company and was a director at Ngubane & Co. She has held the role of chairman for several organisations including the Business Women’s Association of South Africa – Soweto Branch, CATHSSETA, Dimension Data Employment Equity & Skills Development Committee, Dimension Data Provident Fund, is an employee-elected trustee in the company’s Employees Empowerment Trust and was recently appointed as a board member in DDISA.

Mokou is a chartered accountant. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, CA (SA) from Wits University and has completed her MBA through the University of Stellenbosch Business School.