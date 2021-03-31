MTN appointed as government’s mobile communication provider

The National Treasury RT15 bid evaluation committee has appointed MTN SA as a service provider to government, through its new mobile communication services contract, known as RT15-2021.

The RT15 2021 transversal contract allows for all entities of state to use the contract for mobile communication services, which will assist with cost containment. The scale of the government’s requirements has allowed MTN to develop systems, pricing and products that will add value to the state, improve on existing mobile telecommunications service delivery, and allow for a high degree of control of spend by the individual entities.

Godfrey Motsa, CEO of MTN South Africa, comments: “We are both humbled and honoured by the faith National Treasury has shown in MTN with this critical partnership over a five-year term. A huge team at MTN spent months analysing the state’s requirements and then developing the very best solutions to not only meet those expectations, but to exceed them.

“We were delighted with the very positive reaction from the RT15-2021 bid committee to our service offerings and we are so proud that a company that is South African to its very core, will be delivering to our entities of state.”

Wanda Matandela, chief enterprise officer at MTN SA, says the scale and scope of RT15 makes it both critical and fascinating. “In addition to mobile devices, accessories and value-added services, there are vital operations that must be maintained, such as air operations, the needs of the special task force, sea, rail, satellite and other critical functions.

“We at MTN are deeply encouraged by the responsiveness of the bid committee to our solutions and we look forward to serving our state, as part of the panel of service providers to government, with cost-effective and quality solutions that will help facilitate its work in serving the people of South Africa,” he says.