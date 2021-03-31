Nedbank brings Apple Pay to customers

Nedbank is offering its customers Apple Pay as a safe, secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash.

Customers can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Apple Pay purchases are secure because they are authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

“The launch of Apple Pay re-affirms our commitment to providing safe and secure digital payments capabilities to our existing and new customers looking to get the most out of available digital channels,” says Chipo Mushwana, Nedbank’s executive of emerging payments. “We are constantly thriving to meet our clients’ digital needs by providing convenient payment methods.”

Customers can also use Apple Pay on their iPhone, iPad and Mac devices to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch.

“As the affinity for digital payments grows in the South African market, we strive to ensure that we continue to provide our clients with the most recent and in-demand contactless payment solutions,” Mushwana says.