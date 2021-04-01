Apple posts record-high quarterly revenue

Apple reported a bright start to its fiscal year after a record-setting Q1 in the fiscal year 2021.

Fiscal year Q1 which equates to a calendar year’s Q4, is historically a strong period for Apple, including the biggest shopping days of the year such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the December Christmas season. Fiscal year Q1 is also the quarter immediately after the traditional release months of flagship products such as the iPhone and the MacBook making it a lucrative period for Apple.

According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, Apple’s revenue increased by 21% YoY to a record $111,4-billion in Q1 of the fiscal year 2021.

The 2021 fiscal year’s Q1 ended in the last week of December 2020 and by the end of it, Apple had set a new all-time high in revenue. For the quarter, Apple generated $111,4-billion in revenue a 21% YoY increase. In the five-year period from 2016-2021, Apple’s Q1 revenue grew at a CAGR of 7,29%.

Apple’s quarterly net income also posted a record high with a net profit of $28,76-billion in Q1 2021. This is a 29,3% increase from Q1 2020’s figure of $22,24-billion. Apple’s quarterly net income for Q1 grew at a CAGR of nearly 10% from 2017-2021.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said of the achievement: “This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide. We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season.”

On its way to posting its record quarterly revenue, Apple also set all-time highs in revenue for each of its geographic segments. For the quarter, Apple’s revenue of $46,3-billion from the US accounted for almost 42% of the entire quarter’s total revenue – a 12% YoY increase from 2020.

Apple’s revenue of $21,3-billion from their greater China market experienced incredible YoY growth of 57% from 2019, the largest growth out of their geographical segments. Japan also posted an impressive YoY growth of 33% to a value of $8,3-billion in 2020. The continent of Europe posted revenues of 27,3-billion to register a YoY growth of 14,8% while the rest of Asia Pacific grew by 11,5% YoY.

Apple’s iPhone 12 was released in the Fall of 2020 and demand for the new unit continued on to the next fiscal year. As a result, the iPhone accounted for nearly 60% of Apple’s Q1 2021 revenue for a total of $65,6-billion – a 17% YoY increase from 2020.

The next largest share from its physical devices came from the wearables, home and accessories segment which generated revenues of just under $13-billion. This figure is almost 30% higher than Q1 2020’s figure.

The Ipad and the Mac posted revenues of over $8-billion for the quarter while Apple’s Services segment generated $15,8-billion in quarterly revenue.