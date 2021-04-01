Despite paying ransom, few get their data back

Just under half (42%) of South African ransomware victims paid the ransom to restore access to their data last year, according to a global study of 15 000 consumers conducted by global security company Kaspersky.

However, for 19% of those, paying the ransom did not guarantee the return of stolen data.

As public awareness of potential cyberthreats grows there is reason for optimism in the fight against ransomware, though.

Kaspersky’s report, “Consumer appetite versus action: The state of data privacy amid growing digital dependency”, found that, for around a third respondents (36%), the estimated money loss was less than $100, for 31% – $100 – $249, and for 19% it ranged from $250 to $1 999.

Whether they paid or not, only 24% of victims were able to restore all their encrypted or blocked files following an attack. 61% lost at least some files, 32% lost a significant amount, and 29% lost a small number of files. Meanwhile, 11% who did experience such an incident lost almost all their data.

“This data shows we have seen a significant proportion of consumers paying a ransom for their data over the past 12-months,” comments Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. “But handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice.

“Therefore, we always recommend that those affected by ransomware do not pay as that money supports this scheme to thrive.

“Instead, consumers should make sure to invest in initial protection and security for their devices and regularly back up all data. This will make the attack itself less appealing or lucrative to cybercriminals, reducing the use of the practice, and presenting a safer future for web users.”

At present, 32% of those surveyed locally claimed they were aware of ransomware over the past 12-months. It’s important that this number rises as remote working becomes more prolific. To better help consumers protect themselves as they learn more about this form of cyberattack, it is vital that they understand what to look out for, and what to do if they encounter ransomware.