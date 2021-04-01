Government extends Vodacom’s RT15 contract

Four years after the Mobile Communication Services contract was established and awarded to Vodacom Business in 2016, National Treasury has awarded the company a new mobile communication services contract.

This after government technology expenditure had been significantly reduced, using innovative digital solutions within several departments and municipalities through the first contract known as the RT15-16.

“Truly, we are excited to continue our partnership with government for another five years and we will deliver to accelerate its digitalisation programme through the new RT15-2021 transversal contract,” says William Mzimba, chief officer for Vodacom Business. “Through the previous contract, we successfully delivered significant financial benefits in costs savings, expedited and streamlined procurement of services and ushered unprecedented digitalisation of government departments, agencies, state-owned entities and municipalities.

“In particular, our partnership with government resulted in the improved delivery of education using digital technologies during Covid-19 lockdowns, enhanced citizen engagement and revenue assurance in municipalities through smart metering technologies and IoT (internet of things) solutions for smart asset management and fleet management. Our solutions demonstrated that mobile applications are core to the acceleration of Government to Citizen (G2C) digital service delivery. We are excited to once again have the opportunity to do more together with government.”