Laptop sales to generate $150bn by 2025

Remote working and distance learning amid an ongoing pandemic continue fuelling global demand for PCs. However, there has been a significant difference in demand for laptops and desktop PCs.

According to data presented by Finaria.it, the laptop segment is expected to continue growing and hit almost $150-billion in revenue by 2025. The desktop PC sales revenues are set to drop to $54-billion in this period.

Even before the pandemic, the laptop segment has witnessed a steady growth in revenue and shipments. In 2019, the entire market hit $135,8-billion value, revealed the Statista survey. Last year, this figure jumped by $4,6-billion YoY to $140,3-billion, despite the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

Statistics show the increasing trend is set to continue in 2021, with revenues growing by 1,3% YoY to $142,1-billion. By 2025, the unified market is set to reach almost a $150-billion value, $9-billion more than in 2020.

As the leading market, the US is expected to generate $37,7-billion in revenue by 2025, up from $36,1-billion this year. The Chinese market, the second-largest globally, is set to witness modest growth in the following years, with revenues rising from $13,6-billion in 2021 to $14-billion in 2025.

After years of steady decline, global desktop PC sales finally saw growth in 2020. Statista data show global desktop PC revenues hit $58,4-billion last year, up from $57,9-billion in 2019. However, this figure is expected to drop by 1,7% to $57,5-billion in 2021. By 2025, global desktop PC revenues are forecast to shrink by another $3,5-billion and hit $54-billion.

Chinese desktop PC market, as the largest globally, is set to witness a 3% growth in the next four years, with revenues rising to over $14-billion by 2025.

However, the US, as the world’s second-largest desktop PC market, is expected to witness a significant drop in desktop PC sales, with revenues plunging by 12% to $9,2-billion in this period.

The IDC survey revealed that global laptop shipments surged by 26% amid the Covid-19 pandemic and hit 218-million in 2020. The increasing trend is set to continue in 2021, with more than 225-million units expected to be sold this year, the highest figure so far. However, the IDC data indicate the following years are set to witness a significant drop in global laptop shipments, with the number of units falling to 216-million by 2024.

On the other hand, desktop PC shipments had been dropping for the last decade. In 2010, 157-million desktop PCs had been shipped worldwide. This figure plunged to 79-million in 2020. Statistics show the number of sold units is expected to continue falling and drop to 73-million by 2024