More solutions don’t provide better protection

The myth that simply adding more solutions will solve cybersecurity and data protection challenges has been debunked.

Not only does investing in more solutions not deliver more protection, in many cases trying to manage protection across multiple solutions creates greater complexity and less visibility for the IT team, which increases risk, according to Acronis’ annual survey.

The survey, which polled 4 400 IT users and professionals in 22 countries across six continents, uncovered a disconnect between the need for organisations to keep their data protected and the ineffective investments they’ve made trying to reach that goal.

While 2020 saw companies purchase new systems to enable and secure remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, those investments are not paying off.

The global survey discovered that 80% of companies now run as many as 10 solutions simultaneously for their data protection and cybersecurity needs – yet more than half of those organisations suffered unexpected downtime last year because of data loss.

“This year’s Cyber Protection Week survey illustrates that more solutions do not deliver greater protection, as using separate tools to address individual types of exposure is complicated, inefficient, and costly,” says Serguei Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. “These findings confirm our belief that the smarter approach is cyber protection, which unifies data protection, cybersecurity and endpoint management in one.”

Complicating matters, the significant gap in awareness among users and IT pros of what IT and cybersecurity capabilities are available to them, which can cause them to lose valuable time, money and security.

* 68% of IT users and 20% of IT professionals would not know if their data had been modified without their knowledge because their solution makes determining that kind of tampering difficult.

* 43% of IT users don’t know if their anti-malware stops zero-day threats because their solution doesn’t make that information easily available. Having easy access to such cybersecurity insights is critical to ensuring data is protected.

* 10% of IT professionals don’t know if their organisation is subject to data privacy regulations. If those responsible for ensuring data privacy don’t know, they cannot implement strategies or evaluate the solutions needed to address the requirements. That ignorance puts the business at tremendous risk of major fines for potential compliance violations in 2021.

For anyone using multiple solutions to solve their IT and cybersecurity needs, the lack of transparency into such information only gets worse. Not only must they remember which solution provides a particular data point, they are constantly switching between consoles to find the details they need – leading to inefficiencies and missed insights, the survey found.

The survey also revealed a very lax approach to data protection among IT users.

* 83% of IT users spent more time on their devices last year, yet only half of them took extra steps to protect those devices.

* 33% admit to not updating their devices until at least a week after being notified of a patch.

* 90% of IT users reported performing backups, yet 73% have irretrievably lost data at least once, suggesting that they don’t know how to back up or recover properly.

The efforts of individuals to protect their data aren’t keeping pace with threats, which is likely due to false assumptions (such as believing Microsoft 365 backs up their data) or a reliance on automatic solutions.