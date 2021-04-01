Strong sales for docking stations, mobile cases

Sales of mobile accessories, including docking stations and computer cases, have seen significant growth since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data published by Context.

“As the need for mobile devices has increased – driven by the rise of homeworking and e-learning, and increased time on video calls, gaming and streaming – so has demand for accessories,” says Marie-Christine, senior analyst at Context.

In 2020, volume sales of docking stations through Europe’s largest distributors were up by +27% compared to 2019, while those of mobile carry cases increased by +27,3%. This has been followed by even stronger growth during the first two months of 2021: docking station sales were up +34% year-on-year in January and February, and case sales were up by +38%.

Increased demand for docking stations can clearly be attributed to the number of people having to set up offices in their homes. That of mobile carry cases is due, in part, to sales to the education market but as commercial organisations prepare for future hybrid working models, sales to this sector are also on the rise.

Volume sales of docking stations in the first two months of 2021 were up by +39%, +5%, and +57% year-on-year in Germany, the UK and France respectively. These are Western Europe’s largest markets for these products.

In the largest markets across Central and Eastern Europe – Poland and the Czech Republic – sales grew by +82% and +12%. Back in Western Europe, the UK saw the greatest sales of mobile computing cases in early Q1 2021 with a volume increase of +82%. It was followed by Germany, with growth of +94%, and France where sales rose by +15%. In Central and Eastern Europe, year-on-year sales in Poland (the largest market) were up by +17% and those in the Czech Republic grew by +31%.