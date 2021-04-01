Telkom included in transversal mobile contract

Telkom has been added as one of the official service providers, under the RT15-2021 transversal contract, to provide government institutions with mobile communication services for the period commencing 1 April 2021 and ending 31 March 2026.

The Transversal Contract RT15-2021 is a five-year tender that offers the successful mobile service providers the opportunity to service the South African government with all its mobile and enterprise solutions including hardware and software as well as accessories.

Telkom Consumer CEO Serame Taukobong comments: “We couldn’t be prouder to be selected as a worthy partner by the National Treasury to back our country by being its enabler in excellent and secure communications and empower the National Treasury in fulfilling its social and economic duties efficiently; all the while also contributing to the same goal as a business.

“This contract strengthens our long standing relationship with government to respond to the needs of South Africa towards a digital economy. Our response to Covid-19 to enhance digital delivery of education, zero rating of education sites and developing a track and trace platform for frontline workers are some of the examples of our commitment to work with government.”