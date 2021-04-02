Agent: Contact Centre at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 2, 2021

To be part of the journey of becoming the best retail bank in the world, follow the steps below:

1.Click hereto see what the job is about and complete a short assessment

2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below

Purpose Statement

  • To provide administrative service and support to Capitec Connect’ subscribers; utilizing product knowledge to attend to enquiries and complaints relating to mobile services and account related transactions.

Experience

Minimum:

  • 1 – 2 years inbound contact centre
  • Customer service experience

Ideal:

  • Mobile Network experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Fundamental call centre processes and procedures
  • Fundamental customer care and service protocol

Ideal:

  • Mobile Network experience advantageous
  • Capitec Bank products, processes and systems HR principles and processes

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position