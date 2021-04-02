Agent: Contact Centre at Capitec Bank Ltd

To be part of the journey of becoming the best retail bank in the world, follow the steps below:

1.Click hereto see what the job is about and complete a short assessment

2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below

Purpose Statement

To provide administrative service and support to Capitec Connect’ subscribers; utilizing product knowledge to attend to enquiries and complaints relating to mobile services and account related transactions.

Experience

Minimum:

1 – 2 years inbound contact centre

Customer service experience

Ideal:

Mobile Network experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Minimum:

Fundamental call centre processes and procedures

Fundamental customer care and service protocol

Ideal:

Mobile Network experience advantageous

Capitec Bank products, processes and systems HR principles and processes

Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Persuading and Influencing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position