Agent: Contact Centre at Capitec Bank Ltd

To be part of the journey of becoming the best retail bank in the world, follow the steps below:
1.Click hereto see what the job is about and complete a short assessment
2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below
Purpose Statement
- To provide administrative service and support to Capitec Connect’ subscribers; utilizing product knowledge to attend to enquiries and complaints relating to mobile services and account related transactions.
Experience
Minimum:
- 1 – 2 years inbound contact centre
- Customer service experience
Ideal:
- Mobile Network experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Fundamental call centre processes and procedures
- Fundamental customer care and service protocol
Ideal:
- Mobile Network experience advantageous
- Capitec Bank products, processes and systems HR principles and processes
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
