Senior Database Administrator 1 at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the database management systems within Capitec Bank
Experience
Min:
- 5+ years’ experience in database administration and design
- 2+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning
Ideal:
- 6+ years’ experience Microsoft SQL Server
- 4+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning
- 1+ years’ experience in Operating System Administration
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals