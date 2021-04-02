Senior Database Administrator 1 at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the database management systems within Capitec Bank

Experience

Min:

5+ years’ experience in database administration and design

2+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

Ideal:

6+ years’ experience Microsoft SQL Server

4+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

1+ years’ experience in Operating System Administration

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

