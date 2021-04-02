Specialist: Digital Communications at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To understand the social media platform landscape and technologies in order to drive growth of social media channels proactively, continually looking for opportunities and trends in order to deliver world-class work

Experience

Minimum:

2-5 years’ experience working within a corporate Marketing / Communications environment or agency, of which;

3 years’ experience in corporate Social Media profile management

Ideal:

Previous work experience in Social Media Strategy Development, Social Media Community Management and Customer Relations

Previous Corporate Financial services experience

Previous work experience working on multiple client (if at agency)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant degree in Marketing or Digital Communications

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Post Graduate Diploma in Communication or Marketing

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of:

Current affairs

Communication (Messaging, tone etc)

Social Media platforms (i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube)

Online community management

Social media ORM & Reporting (i.e. BrandsEye, Meltwater, Conversocial)

Social Advertising tools (Facebook Business Manager, Twitter Ad, etc)

Social media crisis management

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Financial services

Integrated social / digital marketing

Digital media or ad operations

Social media technology developments

Digital advertising

Skills

Communications Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Business writing skills

Competencies

Creating and Innovating

Applying Expertise and Technology

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Deciding and Initiating Action

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

