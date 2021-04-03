Accountant

Apr 3, 2021

  • Must be Qualified Accountant but, the experience will be taken into consideration
  • At least 3 years experience in an accountant role within a company
  • Own transport
  • Willing to learn and be part of a team
  • Clear Credit and Criminal Record
  • Contactable Refferences a must
  • Knowledge of Tax and Returns a must

Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Math
  • Accountant
  • numbers
  • VAT tax return
  • Year End Accounts
  • Preparation of annual accounts
  • Year End Close
  • VAT reporting
  • Practice Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position