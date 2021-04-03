- Must be Qualified Accountant but, the experience will be taken into consideration
- At least 3 years experience in an accountant role within a company
- Own transport
- Willing to learn and be part of a team
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- Contactable Refferences a must
- Knowledge of Tax and Returns a must
Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Math
- Accountant
- numbers
- VAT tax return
- Year End Accounts
- Preparation of annual accounts
- Year End Close
- VAT reporting
- Practice Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual Bonus