Accreditation Manager-BBBEE Programme

Our client in the Public Sector has an opportunity available for an Accreditation Manager – BBBEE Programme, to be based in the Tshwane area.

Requirements:

A relevant Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Commerce

Experience in interpreting and implementing the BBBEE codes, knowledge of verification legislation and understanding of accreditation process

Minimum of 2 years proven experience in a managerial position

Knowledge of Accreditation standards, e.g. ISO 9001, R47

Minimum of 5 years operational experience in technical field

A valid driver’s license (this role requires travelling)

Knowledge of Quality Management Systems

Knowledge of Accreditation requirements will be an added advantage

Project management experience is advantageous

Computer literate MS Office

KPAs:

Planning and conducting of assessments

Regulators and Association Presentations and manage customer relations

Manage Programme Team

Ensure technical Integrity during assessments

Participate in public platforms e.g. conferences, assessor conclave

Conducting monitoring and / or mentoring of assessors

Financial management of the programme

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position