Our client in the Public Sector has an opportunity available for an Accreditation Manager – BBBEE Programme, to be based in the Tshwane area.
Requirements:
- A relevant Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Commerce
- Experience in interpreting and implementing the BBBEE codes, knowledge of verification legislation and understanding of accreditation process
- Minimum of 2 years proven experience in a managerial position
- Knowledge of Accreditation standards, e.g. ISO 9001, R47
- Minimum of 5 years operational experience in technical field
- A valid driver’s license (this role requires travelling)
- Knowledge of Quality Management Systems
- Knowledge of Accreditation requirements will be an added advantage
- Project management experience is advantageous
- Computer literate MS Office
KPAs:
- Planning and conducting of assessments
- Regulators and Association Presentations and manage customer relations
- Manage Programme Team
- Ensure technical Integrity during assessments
- Participate in public platforms e.g. conferences, assessor conclave
- Conducting monitoring and / or mentoring of assessors
- Financial management of the programme
