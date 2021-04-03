Accreditation Manager-BBBEE Programme

Our client in the Public Sector has an opportunity available for an Accreditation Manager – BBBEE Programme, to be based in the Tshwane area.

Requirements:

  • A relevant Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Commerce
  • Experience in interpreting and implementing the BBBEE codes, knowledge of verification legislation and understanding of accreditation process
  • Minimum of 2 years proven experience in a managerial position
  • Knowledge of Accreditation standards, e.g. ISO 9001, R47
  • Minimum of 5 years operational experience in technical field
  • A valid driver’s license (this role requires travelling)
  • Knowledge of Quality Management Systems
  • Knowledge of Accreditation requirements will be an added advantage
  • Project management experience is advantageous
  • Computer literate MS Office

KPAs:

  • Planning and conducting of assessments
  • Regulators and Association Presentations and manage customer relations
  • Manage Programme Team
  • Ensure technical Integrity during assessments
  • Participate in public platforms e.g. conferences, assessor conclave
  • Conducting monitoring and / or mentoring of assessors
  • Financial management of the programme

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

