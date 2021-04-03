Chief Information Officer

Role Purpose:
To drive the IT strategy of the business within the context, understanding, and integration of the overall strategy of the company group. The role plays a critical duality by guiding and driving IT delivery within the company, while ensuring synergy through positive influences of group decision making at relevant forums and committees.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Qualification in Computer Science, qualification – BSc. IT preferred
- 10 years IT experience, a minimum of 3 years at management level.
- Understanding of the company architecture
- Understanding of the company digital channels and services
- Proven experience in the SDLC.
- Financial Services experience an advantage.
- Experience in managing an IT team.
- Experience in implementation of industry strength IT platforms/solutions.
- Experience as both a consumer and supplier of IT services an advantage.
- Previous exposure to rewards programmes technology, IOT, agile methodology, and Devops
- Experience in Cloud and BI platform
Responsibilities and work output:
- IT strategy for the business.
- Participate in Quarterly Planning for the business, as well as in collaboration with other business units.
- Manage the deployment and maintenance of IT solutions.
- Manage the relationships with vendors and partners.
- Engage with Infrastructure & Operations team of the company group to ensure successful implementation of IT solutions.
- Ensure down time managed in accordance with SLA’s.
- Manage the service levels of suppliers (internal and external) of applications across business lines.
- Develop solutions in the area of client interaction.
- Provide input to product houses with regards to systems requirement for the segment.
- Oversee the establishment of a data warehouse and the building of analytics capabilities.
- Ensure alignment with group.
- Application architecture.
- Platform architecture.
- Business architecture.
- Participate in and contribute to group IT forums representing the interest of the segment.
- Stay abreast of technology developments and their applicability to enabling business.
- Providing guidance to regional operations and being an enabler for business.
- Providing solutions to IT related challenges.
- Be the gateway between regional operations and group functions.
- Translate client needs into workable solutions.
- People Management and Mentoring: Mentoring employees to ensure guidance and direction to prosper in their careers.
- Developing succession plans and career paths for the designate groups or individuals.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful