Chief Information Officer

Role Purpose:

To drive the IT strategy of the business within the context, understanding, and integration of the overall strategy of the company group. The role plays a critical duality by guiding and driving IT delivery within the company, while ensuring synergy through positive influences of group decision making at relevant forums and committees.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Qualification in Computer Science, qualification – BSc. IT preferred
  • 10 years IT experience, a minimum of 3 years at management level.
  • Understanding of the company architecture
  • Understanding of the company digital channels and services
  • Proven experience in the SDLC.
  • Financial Services experience an advantage.
  • Experience in managing an IT team.
  • Experience in implementation of industry strength IT platforms/solutions.
  • Experience as both a consumer and supplier of IT services an advantage.
  • Previous exposure to rewards programmes technology, IOT, agile methodology, and Devops
  • Experience in Cloud and BI platform

Responsibilities and work output:

  • IT strategy for the business.
  • Participate in Quarterly Planning for the business, as well as in collaboration with other business units.
  • Manage the deployment and maintenance of IT solutions.
  • Manage the relationships with vendors and partners.
  • Engage with Infrastructure & Operations team of the company group to ensure successful implementation of IT solutions.
  • Ensure down time managed in accordance with SLA’s.
  • Manage the service levels of suppliers (internal and external) of applications across business lines.
  • Develop solutions in the area of client interaction.
  • Provide input to product houses with regards to systems requirement for the segment.
  • Oversee the establishment of a data warehouse and the building of analytics capabilities.
  • Ensure alignment with group.
  • Application architecture.
  • Platform architecture.
  • Business architecture.
  • Participate in and contribute to group IT forums representing the interest of the segment.
  • Stay abreast of technology developments and their applicability to enabling business.
  • Providing guidance to regional operations and being an enabler for business.
  • Providing solutions to IT related challenges.
  • Be the gateway between regional operations and group functions.
  • Translate client needs into workable solutions.
  • People Management and Mentoring: Mentoring employees to ensure guidance and direction to prosper in their careers.
  • Developing succession plans and career paths for the designate groups or individuals.

