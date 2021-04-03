Chief Information Officer

Role Purpose:

To drive the IT strategy of the business within the context, understanding, and integration of the overall strategy of the company group. The role plays a critical duality by guiding and driving IT delivery within the company, while ensuring synergy through positive influences of group decision making at relevant forums and committees.

Experience and Qualifications:

Qualification in Computer Science, qualification – BSc. IT preferred

10 years IT experience, a minimum of 3 years at management level.

Understanding of the company architecture

Understanding of the company digital channels and services

Proven experience in the SDLC.

Financial Services experience an advantage.

Experience in managing an IT team.

Experience in implementation of industry strength IT platforms/solutions.

Experience as both a consumer and supplier of IT services an advantage.

Previous exposure to rewards programmes technology, IOT, agile methodology, and Devops

Experience in Cloud and BI platform

Responsibilities and work output:

IT strategy for the business.

Participate in Quarterly Planning for the business, as well as in collaboration with other business units.

Manage the deployment and maintenance of IT solutions.

Manage the relationships with vendors and partners.

Engage with Infrastructure & Operations team of the company group to ensure successful implementation of IT solutions.

Ensure down time managed in accordance with SLA’s.

Manage the service levels of suppliers (internal and external) of applications across business lines.

Develop solutions in the area of client interaction.

Provide input to product houses with regards to systems requirement for the segment.

Oversee the establishment of a data warehouse and the building of analytics capabilities.

Ensure alignment with group.

Application architecture.

Platform architecture.

Business architecture.

Participate in and contribute to group IT forums representing the interest of the segment.

Stay abreast of technology developments and their applicability to enabling business.

Providing guidance to regional operations and being an enabler for business.

Providing solutions to IT related challenges.

Be the gateway between regional operations and group functions.

Translate client needs into workable solutions.

People Management and Mentoring: Mentoring employees to ensure guidance and direction to prosper in their careers.

Developing succession plans and career paths for the designate groups or individuals.

