Join this flagship Company which is the market leader in their niche industry and that manufactures their heavy industrial products for local and international markets. The Company forms part of a local R2bn+ Group of Companies that is a subsidiary of a US multinational. This recently modernised 24/7 plant where Lean & 5S, 6 Sigma & Continuous Improvement are major thrusts in the manufacturing process, consists of, smelting (furnaces), refining (with varying sized pots), the use of different types of machinery, vehicles as well as polypropylene. The final products are ingots consisting of different alloys. In addition, there are ongoing short-term projects to enhance maintenance & upgrades. The long-term projects which can be upto 2 years and very costly are to enhance growth & profitability of the Company. There is also a laboratory to ensure quality of products and the plant is ISO Accredited with the most stringent application of SHREQ. The Engineering Department which is headed up by the Engineering Manager (& reports to Operations Manager) is subdivided into a Mechanical Section (headed up by a Mechanical Foreman plus staff), Electrical Section (headed by an Electrical Foreman plus staff) and there are 2 Draughtsmen who use sophisticated CAD. There are 22 staff in total plus Maintenance Planner & 2 Mechanical Technicians.

The prime objective of the Engineering Manager is to professionally manage the entire Engineering Department in respect of Plant Maintenance (maintaining the reliability of the plant) and being the Project Manager for the short and long-term projects. This includes planned maintenance of Plant & Vehicles and Engineering in respect of continuous improvement projects, capital projects and design work to ensure optimal plant and equipment availability. In addition, to ensure set legal requirements are complied with and safety training.

The key responsibilities and duties, inter alia, include:

Manage, mentor and motivate all the subordinates in the Engineering Department.

In terms of the highly mechanical driven aspects of this position, it will include rotating equipment, conveyer belts, bearings, cranes and other heavy earth moving equipment.

Preventative maintenance – understanding and applying strategies.

Application of Lean Methodology including lean management, lean maintenance and application of 5S Principles.

Using other Engineering disciplines, in particular, electrical, metallurgical & civil (for example -reinforcing infrastructure & using various types of concrete, noting that large amounts of sulphuric acid is used on the plant which eats into the concrete).

Ensuring Legal & Statutory requirements are adhered to – for example OSH Act, Environmental Regulations, NEMA, GMR.

Project Management – planning from inception to completion and communicating with various Stakeholders (peers, contractors, vendors, management). Attention to detail is a critical requirement in ensuring the success of the projects.

Other – this includes vehicle maintenance (front-end loaders, forklifts, road sweepers, overhead cranes).

Requirements:

The tertiary qualification must be a B.Sc. – Mechanical (a National Diploma will not be suitable) plus GCC – Mechanical (factories). In addition, there should be a Lean Six Sigma certification and an added advantage is a Project Management course or similar. Ten years general maintenance experience is required in a heavy manufacturing environment with at least three years in management and an emphasis on project management.

Very strong mechanically experienced candidate which includes sound knowledge of mechanical equipment, general machinery & process flow. In addition, excellent grasp of project planning and control and 5S and Lean Management principles. Needless to say, in-depth understanding of quality & environmental systems as well as health and safety systems.

As this key position is not office bound, the successful candidate will be spending a great deal of time in the plant and therefore will have a hands-on approach. In addition, must have superior communication skills, able to focus on detail as well as the larger picture, be self-driven and proactive.

