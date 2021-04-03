Information Security Analyst

Role Purpose:

The role will be focused on core Information Security principles across the Business.

Experience and Qualifications:

At least 2 years’ experience in IT Security

CEH, CISSP, OSCP or relevant IT Security Certification

General knowledge of security tools and techniques

Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing

Strong sense of professionalism and ethics

Passion for and interest in information security

Team player

Self-starter

Responsibilities and work output:

Vulnerability Management

Execute agreed upon monthly scans

Perform analysis of scan results and document findings.

Provide analysis document to operational teams and management.

Central Monitoring

Execute on initiatives in support of continuous improvement of the monitoring platforms.

Monitor firewall for incidents daily (Monday to Friday).

Subscribe to threat feeds relevant to our industry and monitor for threats they might impact the company.

Incident Response

Ensure reported incidents, regardless of channel (e.g., self-detected, ESD, SOC), are logged and assigned to the correct operational team(s).

Ensure that incidents are handled within SLA times.

Escalate incidents to management if severity (i.e., impact) of incident requires it.

Ensure that the company Cyber Incident Response plan is adhered to in the handling of incidents.

In the event of a large-scale incident, participate in the cyber incident response effort.

Penetration Testing

Assist the security team in executing coordinating monthly penetration tests

Adhere to agreed timelines for tests.

Adhere to the agreed penetration testing process.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

