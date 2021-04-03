IT Helpdesk Intern

Role Purpose:
We are looking for young talent eager to learn and grow within a dynamic workforce; who enjoy working with people to solve their IT related problems.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- Less than 24 months working experience
- MS Office proficient
- Must be a South African
Responsibilities and work output:
- Contribute to a self-managed team environment with a can-do attitude to ensure team goals and targets are achieved
- Learn to assist with first-line technical software support queries of the various company Platforms
- Perform trouble-shooting interventions to resolve use queries
- Communicate effectively with users in providing feedback and offering assistance
- Escalate complex queries to second line support when necessary
- Actively participate in the creation of your personal development plan
- Successfully complete ongoing training required to main service excellent
- Get assigned mentors and get support on your professional growth
Competencies required:
- Self-Starter
- Analytical Skills
- Team Player
- Client-centric/Service Oriented
- Creative and innovative
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Adaptable