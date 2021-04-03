IT Helpdesk Intern

Apr 3, 2021

Role Purpose:

We are looking for young talent eager to learn and grow within a dynamic workforce; who enjoy working with people to solve their IT related problems.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • Less than 24 months working experience
  • MS Office proficient
  • Must be a South African

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Contribute to a self-managed team environment with a can-do attitude to ensure team goals and targets are achieved
  • Learn to assist with first-line technical software support queries of the various company Platforms
  • Perform trouble-shooting interventions to resolve use queries
  • Communicate effectively with users in providing feedback and offering assistance
  • Escalate complex queries to second line support when necessary
  • Actively participate in the creation of your personal development plan
  • Successfully complete ongoing training required to main service excellent
  • Get assigned mentors and get support on your professional growth

Competencies required:

  • Self-Starter
  • Analytical Skills
  • Team Player
  • Client-centric/Service Oriented
  • Creative and innovative
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Adaptable

Learn more/Apply for this position