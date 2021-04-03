IT Helpdesk Intern

Role Purpose:

We are looking for young talent eager to learn and grow within a dynamic workforce; who enjoy working with people to solve their IT related problems.

Experience and Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualification

Less than 24 months working experience

MS Office proficient

Must be a South African

Responsibilities and work output:

Contribute to a self-managed team environment with a can-do attitude to ensure team goals and targets are achieved

Learn to assist with first-line technical software support queries of the various company Platforms

Perform trouble-shooting interventions to resolve use queries

Communicate effectively with users in providing feedback and offering assistance

Escalate complex queries to second line support when necessary

Actively participate in the creation of your personal development plan

Successfully complete ongoing training required to main service excellent

Get assigned mentors and get support on your professional growth

Competencies required:

Self-Starter

Analytical Skills

Team Player

Client-centric/Service Oriented

Creative and innovative

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Adaptable

Learn more/Apply for this position