Jnr Technical Test Analyst

Apr 3, 2021

Role Purpose:

To create, debug, verify, maintain and update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement.

Experience and Qualifications:

Required minimum education/training:

  • Relevant IT Qualification or ISTQB certification
  • Grade 12
  • Basic programming

Required minimum work experience:

  • 1-year QA experience.

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Provide professional service as a Quality Assurer testing
  • Log change request in our Change Management System.
  • Research on subjects related to Change Requests to bring well informed suggestions on changes to be made.
  • Recommending and designing of improved software for clients.
  • Updating automated regression testing scripts
  • Create detailed, comprehensive and test cases for Change Requests
  • Analyze requirements, bring new ideas, document solutions on additional software designs to relevant parties.
  • Identify risks on the software and advise management.
  • Estimate time frames related to quality testing and be accountable for the quality of work and meeting deadlines.
  • Analytical and problem-solving ability
  • Willing to learn new skills and knowledge on all modules in the software.
  • Able to perform integrations and device testing.

Competencies required:

Technical and Behavioral competencies:

Technical:

  • Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Understanding of Agile principles
  • QA Testing Certification – ISTQB
  • Knowledge of API AND SOAPUI an advantage

Behavioral:

  • Analytical and methodical
  • Building partnerships between departments
  • Organized
  • Teamwork
  • Time Management
  • Self-learner
  • Intuitive
  • Be responsible and accountable
  • Communication skills – verbal and written

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

