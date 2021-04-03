Jnr Technical Test Analyst

Role Purpose:
To create, debug, verify, maintain and update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement.
Experience and Qualifications:
Required minimum education/training:
- Relevant IT Qualification or ISTQB certification
- Grade 12
- Basic programming
Required minimum work experience:
- 1-year QA experience.
Responsibilities and work output:
- Provide professional service as a Quality Assurer testing
- Log change request in our Change Management System.
- Research on subjects related to Change Requests to bring well informed suggestions on changes to be made.
- Recommending and designing of improved software for clients.
- Updating automated regression testing scripts
- Create detailed, comprehensive and test cases for Change Requests
- Analyze requirements, bring new ideas, document solutions on additional software designs to relevant parties.
- Identify risks on the software and advise management.
- Estimate time frames related to quality testing and be accountable for the quality of work and meeting deadlines.
- Analytical and problem-solving ability
- Willing to learn new skills and knowledge on all modules in the software.
- Able to perform integrations and device testing.
Competencies required:
Technical and Behavioral competencies:
Technical:
- Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Understanding of Agile principles
- QA Testing Certification – ISTQB
- Knowledge of API AND SOAPUI an advantage
Behavioral:
- Analytical and methodical
- Building partnerships between departments
- Organized
- Teamwork
- Time Management
- Self-learner
- Intuitive
- Be responsible and accountable
- Communication skills – verbal and written
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful