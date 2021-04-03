Jnr Technical Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

To create, debug, verify, maintain and update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement.

Experience and Qualifications:

Required minimum education/training:

Relevant IT Qualification or ISTQB certification

Grade 12

Basic programming

Required minimum work experience:

1-year QA experience.

Responsibilities and work output:

Provide professional service as a Quality Assurer testing

Log change request in our Change Management System.

Research on subjects related to Change Requests to bring well informed suggestions on changes to be made.

Recommending and designing of improved software for clients.

Updating automated regression testing scripts

Create detailed, comprehensive and test cases for Change Requests

Analyze requirements, bring new ideas, document solutions on additional software designs to relevant parties.

Identify risks on the software and advise management.

Estimate time frames related to quality testing and be accountable for the quality of work and meeting deadlines.

Analytical and problem-solving ability

Willing to learn new skills and knowledge on all modules in the software.

Able to perform integrations and device testing.

Competencies required:

Technical and Behavioral competencies:

Technical:

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Understanding of Agile principles

QA Testing Certification – ISTQB

Knowledge of API AND SOAPUI an advantage

Behavioral:

Analytical and methodical

Building partnerships between departments

Organized

Teamwork

Time Management

Self-learner

Intuitive

Be responsible and accountable

Communication skills – verbal and written

