PC Technician

We are looking for someone who is a tech genius – this person must be able to fault find and be able to assemble computers consistently

A+

N+

Security

Programming a plus

Fault Finding

Assembling of computers

Specialized with laptops and associated problems they have

Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

laptop

A+

N+

Programming

Desktop Support

desktop

Fault Finding

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position