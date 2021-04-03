Senior Financial Manager

Minimum of 10 years financial and general management experience

Relevant degree

Pastel Evolution experience essential

Experience managing and guiding a team of employees

Experience updating processes and making strategic changes to improve business procedures

Ability to run the day-to-day aspects of a medium-sized business

Strong people skills and communication abilities

Duties would include:

Reporting to the Financial Director and working in an overall management capacity

Responsible for the full financial management of the company

Second in charge with involvement of the running of the day-to-day business functions

Implementing processes and procedures within the organization and conducting meetings at various outlets when necessary

Manage, communicate and guide the financial team with training and updating processes and procedures, making changes according to the business’s current needs

Actively involved with staff personnel to improve and make changes to enhance the success of the business in all areas

Preparation and management of Budgets, Forecasting, Monthly P&L, Cash Flow Statements, and Balance Sheet Reporting

Controlling income, cash flow, and expenditure

Full Management Accounts function

Full Management of Payroll Team

Analyze and interpret financial information and advise

Directors and Management on strategic decisions forward

Tracking performance to identify trends and taking appropriate action with management

Interact with external auditors to facilitate the finalization of annual financial statements

Maintain and improve financial reporting processes and procedures

Review and authorize monthly payroll payment

Formulate and monitor financial risk management policies and procedures

Managing all statutory and tax compliance requirements for the business

Dealing with day-to-day business and operational requirements and decision making

Remuneration and benefits will be discussed and negotiated with shortlisted candidates only.

Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Finance

Accounts

Tax

Management

Business

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Annual Bonus

