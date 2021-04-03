Senior Financial Manager

Apr 3, 2021

  • Minimum of 10 years financial and general management experience
  • Relevant degree
  • Pastel Evolution experience essential
  • Experience managing and guiding a team of employees
  • Experience updating processes and making strategic changes to improve business procedures
  • Ability to run the day-to-day aspects of a medium-sized business
  • Strong people skills and communication abilities

Duties would include:

  • Reporting to the Financial Director and working in an overall management capacity
  • Responsible for the full financial management of the company
  • Second in charge with involvement of the running of the day-to-day business functions
  • Implementing processes and procedures within the organization and conducting meetings at various outlets when necessary
  • Manage, communicate and guide the financial team with training and updating processes and procedures, making changes according to the business’s current needs
  • Actively involved with staff personnel to improve and make changes to enhance the success of the business in all areas
  • Preparation and management of Budgets, Forecasting, Monthly P&L, Cash Flow Statements, and Balance Sheet Reporting
  • Controlling income, cash flow, and expenditure
  • Full Management Accounts function
  • Full Management of Payroll Team
  • Analyze and interpret financial information and advise
  • Directors and Management on strategic decisions forward
  • Tracking performance to identify trends and taking appropriate action with management
  • Interact with external auditors to facilitate the finalization of annual financial statements
  • Maintain and improve financial reporting processes and procedures
  • Review and authorize monthly payroll payment
  • Formulate and monitor financial risk management policies and procedures
  • Managing all statutory and tax compliance requirements for the business
  • Dealing with day-to-day business and operational requirements and decision making

Remuneration and benefits will be discussed and negotiated with shortlisted candidates only.

Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Finance
  • Accounts
  • Tax
  • Management
  • Business

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • Annual Bonus

