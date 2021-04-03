Senior Financial Manager

- Minimum of 10 years financial and general management experience
- Relevant degree
- Pastel Evolution experience essential
- Experience managing and guiding a team of employees
- Experience updating processes and making strategic changes to improve business procedures
- Ability to run the day-to-day aspects of a medium-sized business
- Strong people skills and communication abilities
Duties would include:
- Reporting to the Financial Director and working in an overall management capacity
- Responsible for the full financial management of the company
- Second in charge with involvement of the running of the day-to-day business functions
- Implementing processes and procedures within the organization and conducting meetings at various outlets when necessary
- Manage, communicate and guide the financial team with training and updating processes and procedures, making changes according to the business’s current needs
- Actively involved with staff personnel to improve and make changes to enhance the success of the business in all areas
- Preparation and management of Budgets, Forecasting, Monthly P&L, Cash Flow Statements, and Balance Sheet Reporting
- Controlling income, cash flow, and expenditure
- Full Management Accounts function
- Full Management of Payroll Team
- Analyze and interpret financial information and advise
- Directors and Management on strategic decisions forward
- Tracking performance to identify trends and taking appropriate action with management
- Interact with external auditors to facilitate the finalization of annual financial statements
- Maintain and improve financial reporting processes and procedures
- Review and authorize monthly payroll payment
- Formulate and monitor financial risk management policies and procedures
- Managing all statutory and tax compliance requirements for the business
- Dealing with day-to-day business and operational requirements and decision making
Remuneration and benefits will be discussed and negotiated with shortlisted candidates only.
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Accounts
- Tax
- Management
- Business
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid
- Annual Bonus