Senior Integration Engineer

Position Purpose:

As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding environment.

Qualifications:

Matric

IT-related tertiary qualification

Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator

Linux or Windows certification

Experience:

Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments

Min 5 Years working with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ

Min 5 Years working with SQL databases

Min 5 Years Production and standby support

Min 5 Years Custom scripting

Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Min 5 Years of Incident management

Min 3 Years DevOps duties

Min 3 Years Mentoring

Knowledge & Skills:

SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)

SDLC

Agile Methodologies (SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)

System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)

Process engineering

Scripting

Production Infrastructure Support

Production Application Systems Support

Virtualization

LAN and WAN

Infrastructure Security (Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)

Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP,& HTTPS

Enterprise Integration Patterns

Essential Technology and skills:

IBM WebSphere and IBM MQ (We are negotiable to candidates with at least 4 years on these tools).

TIBCO and Oracle Integration tools are not relevant for our area. However, we’re negotiable who have a combination IBM tech and others.

Linux and Windows Systems Admin Support

Custom scripting experience (i.e.,Powershell, Bash, Python etc.)

This is to automate processes within the Operating Systems

Infrastructure Security – Active Directory, Firewalling, Permissions and Certificates etc.

Infrastructure/Web/Network Protocols

HTTPS, FTP, DHCP,

Web Services

SOA, SOAP, REST

