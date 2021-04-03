Senior Integration Engineer

Position Purpose:
As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding environment.
Qualifications:
- Matric
- IT-related tertiary qualification
- Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator
- Linux or Windows certification
Experience:
- Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
- Min 5 Years working with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ
- Min 5 Years working with SQL databases
- Min 5 Years Production and standby support
- Min 5 Years Custom scripting
- Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Min 5 Years of Incident management
- Min 3 Years DevOps duties
- Min 3 Years Mentoring
Knowledge & Skills:
- SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)
- SDLC
- Agile Methodologies (SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)
- System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)
- Process engineering
- Scripting
- Production Infrastructure Support
- Production Application Systems Support
- Virtualization
- LAN and WAN
- Infrastructure Security (Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)
- Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP,& HTTPS
- Enterprise Integration Patterns
Essential Technology and skills:
- IBM WebSphere and IBM MQ (We are negotiable to candidates with at least 4 years on these tools).
- TIBCO and Oracle Integration tools are not relevant for our area. However, we’re negotiable who have a combination IBM tech and others.
- Linux and Windows Systems Admin Support
- Custom scripting experience (i.e.,Powershell, Bash, Python etc.)
- This is to automate processes within the Operating Systems
- Infrastructure Security – Active Directory, Firewalling, Permissions and Certificates etc.
- Infrastructure/Web/Network Protocols
- HTTPS, FTP, DHCP,
- Web Services
- SOA, SOAP, REST
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful