Senior Manager Certifications at Institute of Directors South Africa

Job Purpose and Role

The job purpose of the Senior Manager: Director Certification is to manage all the processes related to the recruitment, registration, certification and continuing professional development (CPD) of the IoDSA professional designations. The role you play within the organisation is of vital importance. The reputation and the corporate image of the IoDSA are both factors that you will have direct influence on with all individuals that you may encounter. Your main role within the organisation is to recruit designees, as well as the monitoring of all activities related to the registration, certification and continuing professional development (CPD) of the IoDSA professional designations, Chartered Directors (SA) (CD(SA)) and Certified Director (Cert.Dir.).

Key responsibilities and dutiesCertifications

Develop and implement the policies, procedures and strategies related to recruit, support, develop and manage all processes relating to [URL Removed] and CD(SA) – including marketing, the development of the CPD programme, approval of CPD and Education providers and the development of the related career path

Manage the development and assessments related to the awarding of the 2 designations namely Dir. and CD(SA)

Manage the administration of the implementation of the Director Certification strategy

Planning and executing of the annual certification calendar

Assuring overall quality and execution of certification related activities and offerings

Maintaining and developing relationship with designees, assessors, stakeholders and clients

Achievement of revenue targets

Overall management of the Certification department and team

Managing efficiency and effectiveness of processes and suppliers

Maintain the SAQA recognition of professional bodies and oversee the successful annual NLRD upload

Ownership of accurate and functional Certification webpagesCommittees

Secretariat and/or invitee:

Certification Committee

CD(SA) Examination Committee

Independent Professional Body Forum

SAQA Professional Body Forum

General

Attend IoDSA events and functions as required

Promotion of IoDSA and services to all potential clients and members

Attitude & Personal Attributes

Mandatory behavioural competencies:

Purpose: Show commitment, be dependable and understand the why, and do the right things

Passion: Be innovative, agile, efficient & have drive

Performance: Display excellence, solution-orientated, can take on more, commitment to improvement

Professionalism: Act with integrity, show respect, be a team player and have good communication skills

Additional skills:

As the Senior Manager: Director Certification it is vital to have a high energy level and have the ability to function in a high pressured and complex professional body environment

A warm yet assertive, dynamic and disciplined personality is a pre-requisite for this position

Exceptional organisation and time management skills

Professionalism is to be reflected in all that you are required to do

Goal orientated and results driven

The ability to keep up, cope with and embrace change within your working environment

Attention to detail is a non-negotiable attribute required for this position

A problem-solving and results-orientated mindset will be required for this position

The ability to work as part of a team

Experience, Training, Knowledge and Required Skills

Bachelors Degree

Minimum of 5 – 10 years of relevant experience interacting with an executive level within a professional organisation

In-depth professional knowledge and experience in education and the educational environment in South Africa – including knowledge of professional bodies and SAQA

Maintain a high standard of communication in business English at all times

Provide excellent customer service to all clients, members and internal staff at all times

Excellent verbal and writing skills

Advanced level of PC literacy and the use of Microsoft Office Suite is required

Demonstrate a high level of confidentiality

High standard of record keeping

Own reliable transport for client meetings and presentations

The ability to practically apply this knowledge on the job

About The Employer:

The IoDSA is a non-profit company (NPC) with members and is the only professional body for directors that is recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) (ID422). Established in 1960 as a branch of the Institute of Directors in London, it has, over the years, grown to the independent, sizeable professional body it is today. It closed the year with 9 424

(2018: 9 022 ) members.

The IoDSA is also a promoter of corporate governance in South Africa, serving as convener and secretariat to the King Committee on Corporate Governance; and having ownership of the various internationally recognised King Codes/Reports.

The IoDSA operates throughout South Africa, primarily from its premises in Sandton (with some activities also taking place outside South Africa’s borders). During 2019, our company name was changed from ‘The Institute of Directors in Southern Africa’ to ‘The Institute of Directors in South Africa’ in order to better reflect our primary region of operation.

The IoDSA positions itself as a promoter of corporate governance and directorship in South Africa and as a brand of excellence for governance services both in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. We support this positioning through constant monitoring

of service feedback and other information from clients, as well as the competitive landscape,

which ensures that we have active plans continuously to build on our strengths, evaluate opportunities, and defend ourselves against threats. Global Network of Director Institutes

African Corporate Governance Network Integrated Reporting Committee of South Africa

30% Club Southern Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Life Cover

Funeral Cover

Study Assistance

Disability Cover

Lifestyle Benefits

