Layout Design Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 4, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • The successful incumbent will be responsible for the constructional design of floor layouts for new/upgrade branches, including offsite cash devises and all alterations to existing branches, with a strong focus on external and internal branch signage, in-branch communication and overall branch look and feel. This will include the liaison with the relevant suppliers, contractors, landlords and tenant coordinators in this regard.

Experience

  • 2 years’ experience in architectural design and construction

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Construction or Design

Knowledge

  • Building/ Construction – Methods/ Materials/ Regulations

Skills

  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Communications Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position