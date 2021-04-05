Agile Operations Lead

Apr 5, 2021

Agile Operations Lead required at the Sandton Head Office of a JSE listed concern.

Minimum Requirements

  • BSc / Related Technology Qualification
  • Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)
  • Agile Foundations and Practitioner (APMG)
  • 10 years project management experience in an ICT environment, managing data and software projects and working with software development teams.
  • Demonstrable experience of Agile and Scrum methodologies across all IT related initiatives.

Duties include but are not limited to

  • Facilitate planning projects, confirming scope, uncovering of requirements and managing change. Monitor and track project progress against the budget, timeless and quality.
  • Provide detailed project plans, budget forecasts and schedules, deployment approach, work activities, milestones, deliverables, resources and dependencies for each assigned project.
  • Track progress and deliverables and ensure team remains focused on committed sprint.
  • Coordination of Release Management tasks in accordance with the company’s release standards and regulations.
  • Manage, own and monitor operational processes that derive delivery within the team.
  • Drive initiatives to ensure proactive monitoring and alerting of the critical technology platforms that form part of the Digital Information Services Department.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • project management

Learn more/Apply for this position