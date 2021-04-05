Agile Operations Lead required at the Sandton Head Office of a JSE listed concern.
Minimum Requirements
- BSc / Related Technology Qualification
- Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)
- Agile Foundations and Practitioner (APMG)
- 10 years project management experience in an ICT environment, managing data and software projects and working with software development teams.
- Demonstrable experience of Agile and Scrum methodologies across all IT related initiatives.
Duties include but are not limited to
- Facilitate planning projects, confirming scope, uncovering of requirements and managing change. Monitor and track project progress against the budget, timeless and quality.
- Provide detailed project plans, budget forecasts and schedules, deployment approach, work activities, milestones, deliverables, resources and dependencies for each assigned project.
- Track progress and deliverables and ensure team remains focused on committed sprint.
- Coordination of Release Management tasks in accordance with the company’s release standards and regulations.
- Manage, own and monitor operational processes that derive delivery within the team.
- Drive initiatives to ensure proactive monitoring and alerting of the critical technology platforms that form part of the Digital Information Services Department.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- project management