Agile Operations Lead required at the Sandton Head Office of a JSE listed concern.

Minimum Requirements

BSc / Related Technology Qualification

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

Agile Foundations and Practitioner (APMG)

10 years project management experience in an ICT environment, managing data and software projects and working with software development teams.

Demonstrable experience of Agile and Scrum methodologies across all IT related initiatives.

Duties include but are not limited to

Facilitate planning projects, confirming scope, uncovering of requirements and managing change. Monitor and track project progress against the budget, timeless and quality.

Provide detailed project plans, budget forecasts and schedules, deployment approach, work activities, milestones, deliverables, resources and dependencies for each assigned project.

Track progress and deliverables and ensure team remains focused on committed sprint.

Coordination of Release Management tasks in accordance with the company’s release standards and regulations.

Manage, own and monitor operational processes that derive delivery within the team.

Drive initiatives to ensure proactive monitoring and alerting of the critical technology platforms that form part of the Digital Information Services Department.

