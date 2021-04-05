Billing Administrator

Apr 5, 2021

Immediately available Billing Administrator required to capture the billing of Doctors and Medical Practitioners:

  • Matric + Tertiary advantageous

  • 3-5 years’ experience with Medical Aid billing

  • Working knowledge of Mededi or Medis or Healthbridge (or similar online program)

  • Knowledge of ICD and Procedure codes
  • Experience resolving Accounts problems with Medical Aids
  • Strong MS Word, Excel, Power Point
  • Track record of accurate Billing and reduction of Debtors

Ideally based in Johannesburg or Durban, the Candidate should have own laptop, reliable WiFi and access to a telephone (landline).

Desired Skills:

  • Medical Aid coding
  • Debt Collection
  • Medical software
  • Preparing invoices
  • Bank Reconciliation
  • Assigning codes to descriptors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Outsourced medical billing service and management support resource for Medical Practitioners.

Learn more/Apply for this position