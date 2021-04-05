Immediately available Billing Administrator required to capture the billing of Doctors and Medical Practitioners:
- Matric + Tertiary advantageous
-
3-5 years’ experience with Medical Aid billing
-
Working knowledge of Mededi or Medis or Healthbridge (or similar online program)
- Knowledge of ICD and Procedure codes
- Experience resolving Accounts problems with Medical Aids
- Strong MS Word, Excel, Power Point
- Track record of accurate Billing and reduction of Debtors
Ideally based in Johannesburg or Durban, the Candidate should have own laptop, reliable WiFi and access to a telephone (landline).
Desired Skills:
- Medical Aid coding
- Debt Collection
- Medical software
- Preparing invoices
- Bank Reconciliation
- Assigning codes to descriptors
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Outsourced medical billing service and management support resource for Medical Practitioners.