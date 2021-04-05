Billing Administrator

Immediately available Billing Administrator required to capture the billing of Doctors and Medical Practitioners:

Matric + Tertiary advantageous

3-5 years’ experience with Medical Aid billing

Working knowledge of Mededi or Medis or Healthbridge (or similar online program)

Knowledge of ICD and Procedure codes

Experience resolving Accounts problems with Medical Aids

Strong MS Word, Excel, Power Point

Track record of accurate Billing and reduction of Debtors

Ideally based in Johannesburg or Durban, the Candidate should have own laptop, reliable WiFi and access to a telephone (landline).

Desired Skills:

Medical Aid coding

Debt Collection

Medical software

Preparing invoices

Bank Reconciliation

Assigning codes to descriptors

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Outsourced medical billing service and management support resource for Medical Practitioners.

