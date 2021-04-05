Brand Marketing Manager

Brand Marketing Manager required at the Centurion Head Office of a leading supplier to the hospitality, food services and corporate industries.

Minimum Requirements

B Com Marketing / Related Degree

5+ year’s related experience

Duties will include but not be limited to

Full marketing management function i.e. below the line, above the line, brand marketing and advertising.

Identify and implement digital marketing.

Prepare brand campaign presentations to management.

Event management.

Develop and implement full brand communication campaigns for media, PR, digital, website and retail.

Desired Skills:

marketing management

events

digital marketing

brand management

