Data Governance Analyst required at the Sandton Head Office of a JSE listed concern.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree – Information Management, Information Systems, Computer Sciences or Related
- DAMA / equivalent Data Management Certification
- 3+ years’ experience in the area of data analytics
- Experience in business process modelling and business process analysis
- Strong technical ability in data modelling, design, SQL and analytical tools
Duties include but are not limited to
- Manage the flow, integrity, availability and efficiency of data.
- Document the lineage of critical data across the group.
- Support the identification of gaps between current data governance requirements and to be requirements.
- Ensure that the business has access to complete and accurate data to support decision making.
- Identify and resolve data governance problems and collaborate with business partners to gather and understand functional requirements, develop complex queries and provide reports.
- Support the implementation and updating of Data Governance procedures, standards, training documentations, presentations and Data Governance detail plans.
- Supporting digitalisation of the business sustainability.
Desired Skills:
- DAMA
- data governance