Data Governance Analyst

Data Governance Analyst required at the Sandton Head Office of a JSE listed concern.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree – Information Management, Information Systems, Computer Sciences or Related

DAMA / equivalent Data Management Certification

3+ years’ experience in the area of data analytics

Experience in business process modelling and business process analysis

Strong technical ability in data modelling, design, SQL and analytical tools

Duties include but are not limited to

Manage the flow, integrity, availability and efficiency of data.

Document the lineage of critical data across the group.

Support the identification of gaps between current data governance requirements and to be requirements.

Ensure that the business has access to complete and accurate data to support decision making.

Identify and resolve data governance problems and collaborate with business partners to gather and understand functional requirements, develop complex queries and provide reports.

Support the implementation and updating of Data Governance procedures, standards, training documentations, presentations and Data Governance detail plans.

Supporting digitalisation of the business sustainability.

Desired Skills:

DAMA

data governance

