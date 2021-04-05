Data Governance Analyst

Apr 5, 2021

Data Governance Analyst required at the Sandton Head Office of a JSE listed concern.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree – Information Management, Information Systems, Computer Sciences or Related
  • DAMA / equivalent Data Management Certification
  • 3+ years’ experience in the area of data analytics
  • Experience in business process modelling and business process analysis
  • Strong technical ability in data modelling, design, SQL and analytical tools

Duties include but are not limited to

  • Manage the flow, integrity, availability and efficiency of data.
  • Document the lineage of critical data across the group.
  • Support the identification of gaps between current data governance requirements and to be requirements.
  • Ensure that the business has access to complete and accurate data to support decision making.
  • Identify and resolve data governance problems and collaborate with business partners to gather and understand functional requirements, develop complex queries and provide reports.
  • Support the implementation and updating of Data Governance procedures, standards, training documentations, presentations and Data Governance detail plans.
  • Supporting digitalisation of the business sustainability.

Desired Skills:

  • DAMA
  • data governance

