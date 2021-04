External Sales Rep

Minimum requirements:

3 years’ external sales experience

Excellent track record of successful sales

Clean Driver’s license

Basic + Commission

Desired Skills:

Customer Skills

Sales Rep

Selling

Repping

Cold Calling

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Upholstery Suppliers of quality fabrics, foam, materials, tools and everything else you might need for the upholstery, interior decor and motor trimming trade

Learn more/Apply for this position