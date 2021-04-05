Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years’ in a similar environment (automotive upholstery)
- Well spoken
- Dedicated
- Good with customers
- Computer literate: Email, Microsoft Word, WhatsApp
- Able to assist on Saturday mornings when required
Basic salary with opportunity to earn shared commission with the team
Hours: Monday to Friday 08:00-17:00
Desired Skills:
- Internal Sales
- hardworking
- upholstery sales
- fabrics and materials
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Upholstery Suppliers of quality fabrics, foam, materials, tools and everything else you might need for the upholstery, interior decor and motor trimming trade