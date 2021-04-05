Internal Sales

Apr 5, 2021

Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years’ in a similar environment (automotive upholstery)
  • Well spoken
  • Dedicated
  • Good with customers
  • Computer literate: Email, Microsoft Word, WhatsApp
  • Able to assist on Saturday mornings when required

Basic salary with opportunity to earn shared commission with the team

Hours: Monday to Friday 08:00-17:00

Desired Skills:

  • Internal Sales
  • hardworking
  • upholstery sales
  • fabrics and materials
  • Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Upholstery Suppliers of quality fabrics, foam, materials, tools and everything else you might need for the upholstery, interior decor and motor trimming trade

