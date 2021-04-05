Internal Sales

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years’ in a similar environment (automotive upholstery)

Well spoken

Dedicated

Good with customers

Computer literate: Email, Microsoft Word, WhatsApp

Able to assist on Saturday mornings when required

Basic salary with opportunity to earn shared commission with the team

Hours: Monday to Friday 08:00-17:00

Desired Skills:

Internal Sales

hardworking

upholstery sales

fabrics and materials

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Upholstery Suppliers of quality fabrics, foam, materials, tools and everything else you might need for the upholstery, interior decor and motor trimming trade

