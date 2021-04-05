Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years experience using source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
- Excellent understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate, WebLogic and JBoss Application Server
- JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6 and JQuery
- SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
- Maven, ANT build scripts
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
- Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
- Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
- Experience with Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker
- Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
Education:
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
Employment Equity:
- Only South African citizen’s
Desired Skills:
- java
- springboot
- maven
- hibernate
- angular
- jsp
- docker
- kubernetes
- weblogic
- apache
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Experienced and highly skilled Java Developer needed in an Enterprise Architecture Division, to technically support and maintain deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.