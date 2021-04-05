Java Developer

Apr 5, 2021

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years experience using source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
  • Excellent understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate, WebLogic and JBoss Application Server
  • JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6 and JQuery
  • SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
  • Maven, ANT build scripts
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
  • Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
  • Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
  • Experience with Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker
  • Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

Education:

  • BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

Employment Equity:

  • Only South African citizen’s

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • springboot
  • maven
  • hibernate
  • angular
  • jsp
  • docker
  • kubernetes
  • weblogic
  • apache

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Experienced and highly skilled Java Developer needed in an Enterprise Architecture Division, to technically support and maintain deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

