Java Developer

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years experience using source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)

Excellent understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate, WebLogic and JBoss Application Server

JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6 and JQuery

SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

Maven, ANT build scripts

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration

Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

Experience with Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker

Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

Education:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

Employment Equity:

Only South African citizen’s

Desired Skills:

java

springboot

maven

hibernate

angular

jsp

docker

kubernetes

weblogic

apache

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Experienced and highly skilled Java Developer needed in an Enterprise Architecture Division, to technically support and maintain deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

