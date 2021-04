Marketing Assistant & Receptionist

Wonderful opportunity to join the Centurion Head Office of a well-established company as Marketing Assistant and Receptionist.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

1+ year design experience on Adobe Photoshop.

1+ year social media management experience.

Excellent communication skills, written and spoken, in Afrikaans and English.

Desired Skills:

marketing

graphic design

social media

photoshop

Learn more/Apply for this position