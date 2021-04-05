Sales Representative – Hospitality or Food Services

Sales Representative with experience selling to the hospitality industry required to join the dynamic team of a successful Centurion based company.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Driver’s license with own vehicle
- 3+ year’s relevant experience
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Identifying new clients, following up on new leads.
- Servicing existing clients i.e. hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, hospitals, corporates.
- Manage client relationship through all phases of the sales cycle.
- Keep up-to-date on current market changes and trends.
R18 000 to R20 000 per month basic + vehicle allowance + petrol allowance + commission
Desired Skills:
- sales
- hospitality
- food services