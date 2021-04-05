Sales Representative – Hospitality or Food Services

Sales Representative with experience selling to the hospitality industry required to join the dynamic team of a successful Centurion based company.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Driver’s license with own vehicle

3+ year’s relevant experience

Duties will include but not be limited to

Identifying new clients, following up on new leads.

Servicing existing clients i.e. hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, hospitals, corporates.

Manage client relationship through all phases of the sales cycle.

Keep up-to-date on current market changes and trends.

R18 000 to R20 000 per month basic + vehicle allowance + petrol allowance + commission

Desired Skills:

sales

hospitality

food services

Learn more/Apply for this position