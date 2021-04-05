Senior Domestic Underwriter

Our client, based in Houghton Johannesburg, is looking for a Senior Underwriter specialising in Personal Lines. The successful candidate needs t least 8 years relevant Short Term Insurance experience in Domestic Underwriting, ideally having worked for a broker or a sizeable insurance company.

Must be Fit & Proper, ie must have passed the RE5 (Representatives) exam & must have the relevant FAIS credits. We’d like confirmation that the candidate is Fit & Proper:

Desired Skills:

Underwriting skills

Short-term Insurance

FAIS

RE5

Learn more/Apply for this position