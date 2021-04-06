A well-established company in the mining and construction industry requires an Account Manager to be based in Rustenburg. The position requires an individual who is able to work from home.
Salary R350000 per annum cost to company. Benefits include medical aid, pension fund, company vehicle and petrol card, company cell phone and data, commission and incentives.
Responsibilities
- Achieve agreed sales targets within the assigned market segment
- Actively look for new customers and opportunities
- Establish, develop and maintain relationships with current and prospective customers
- Expedites and follows up on the resolution of customer problems and complaints
- Researches and keeps abreast of market conditions in the assigned sector
- Develop weekly call planner and schedule appointments
- Complete and submit weekly reports (call, market & competitor)
- Provide after sales service to all clients
- Ensure timeously completion of enquiries, quotes and tenders
- Responsible for general sales administration
- Prepare sales aids and materials (brochure, presentations, etc.)
- Ensure sales processes are ISO compliant
Requirements
- Grade 12 or equivalent
- Degree or diploma in sales and/or marketing advatageous
- 5 years of related sales experience in the mining or construction sector
- Knowledge of ISO, tender processing, working knowledge of business
- Excellent written and oral communications skills
- Excellent customer service skills
- Computer literate on MS Office
- Ability to read and draw design layouts on Turbo-Cad an advantage
- Valid driver’s license essential
- Must be able and willing to travel
