Acronis appoints Tarsus On Demand a cloud distributor focusing on African expansion

Acronis has appointed Tarsus On Demand a cloud distributor confirming further investment in the African continent.

Brendan Haskins, Chief Technology Officer, Tarsus On Demand said the company’s marketplace delivers a unified Cloud experience and centralised control for SaaS applications and cloud computing from any cloud-enabled vendor integrated into it.

“We first started working with Acronis in 2017 which was one of the first fully automated solutions that we were able to offer through our Cloud Blue platform. Our relationship with Acronis, and our trust in their ever-improving technology offering, has grown from strength to strength over the years. 2021 sees us embark together on an exciting new avenue in our relationship.”

“We have now teamed up with Acronis to distribute their suite of solutions into our partner ecosystem. The Acronis Cyber Protect technologies are a great fit for us, our partners, and the markets that our partners service.”

Sara Pinheiro, Distributor Manager for Africa at Acronis, said there is a growing demand from customers for efficient protection of their critical data. Acronis’ solutions, such as Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, answer that need by offering both innovative possibilities including anti-ransomware technology and hybrid cloud architecture. By adding Tarsus On Demand as our newest Cloud Distributor both they and their partners can benefit from a growing marketing opportunity as the demand for SaaS cloud solutions is increasing rapidly.”

This follows the acquisition last month by Acronis of Synapsys, its long-time South African partner that specialises in distributing Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions through the service provider channel. Synapsys was Acronis’ fourth acquisition in the past 18 months and marks the latest move in the company’s accelerated growth plan, the company said.