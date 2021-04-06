Actuarial Analyst – Life

Our client, a leading insurer is currently looking to fill their Actuarial Analyst role within their Life product team. This is a position with opportunity for growth in the organisation.

Desired Skills:

BSc in Actuarial Sciences

Honours advantageous

Minimum of 9 Exams/ exemptions through ASSA

Minimum of 2 year of experience in Life Insurance

About The Employer:

