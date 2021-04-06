Administrator Member Admin Front Office at LEZA

The purpose of this role is to provide frontline first contact one stop solution support to our new and current Members in respect of request to join, handling any queries, complaints and administrative matters relevant to their contract. This role will respond to any means of communication from members and will initiate communication to members in any preferred medium of communication to Members.

You will be responsible for:

Processing of Member policy change requests relevant to bank account details, personal information, payment method, etc.

FICA verification (LifeWise administrator) and Verification and updating of Member personal and contract details on the Company’s operating system at every point of contact with the Member.

Answering ALL general Membership queries and/or concerns as raised by Members on a first contact resolution bases adequately.

Handling incoming calls, social media messages, faxes and emails of members wishing to join.

Handling of Member policy cancellation requests and retain members by re-selling services and product benefits.

Interpret transaction history and Handling Refund requests.

Processing of policy switches, amendments and arrangements as requested by Members.

Processing of retrenchment benefits relevant to Member policies.

Handling of administration matters relevant to ensuring member retention.

Processing of administration relevant to policy restarts and reinstatements.

Processing of ad hoc tasks as when requested (e.g. system testing, projects, etc.)

Assistance of all member functionality and user capability queries in mobile app, the Web and social media.

Handling RFI with Members as and when necessary.

Apply all related Admin processes in putting contracts in force.

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent.

Accounting/Bookkeeping qualification is an advantage (Minimum grade 12 accounting).

Minimum of 1 year’s Inbound Call Centre experience

Must be computer literate

Must speak English fluently

Ability to speak one other official Language advantageous

Skills and Competencies Required:

Must have excellent verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Must have the technical skills to use social media platforms to communicate adequately with members to their satisfaction

Must have superior knowledge of the Pinnacle system functionality and all MASS SOP’S and processes

Must have superior Product knowledge and knowledge of associated terms and conditions all he group

Must maintain a positive attitude throughout their dealings

Must have the ability to relay information in a clear and understandable manner.

Must have superior customer relations

Must have a genuine desire to help others.

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

customer centric

excellent customer service skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who we are

LEZA exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LEZA, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LEZA is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Medical Aid

Legal Policy

Disability Cover

