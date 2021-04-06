Android App Dev – DBN

Umhlanga based digital concern is in search of an experienced Android App Developer to be involved in all aspects of building and maintaining native Android Apps for all their clients.
Minimum requirements:
– Completed Android NanoDegree
– 3 years+ exp as an Android Dev
– 1 year+ exp working on Kotlin (ability to manage transition from Java to Kotlin)
– Solid experience with Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android App
– Comfortable working with wireframing tools & prototyping proof of concepts
– Solid Git exposure
– Recently published and/ or maintained live Apps in the App Store
– Experience using AppCenter & MS Azure DevOps
– Experience writing Bash Scripts
– Leadership experience/ capability (teaching/ mentoring)
– UI Design experience
– Experience within or awareness of Agile/ Scrum Methodologies
Please send your application to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss the role in more detail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma