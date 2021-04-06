Our client is a leading ICT based in Johannesburg now looking to grow their front-end division. They are looking for an experienced Angular Developer to join their team, remotely.
Job Requirements:
- IT Diploma/Degree
- 3+ Years development expertise
- 2+ years Angular 6/7 experience
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- HTML/CSS
- Git
To apply for this position, submit your detailed CV including tech stack and projects to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years