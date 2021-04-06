Angular Developer

Our client is a leading ICT based in Johannesburg now looking to grow their front-end division. They are looking for an experienced Angular Developer to join their team, remotely.

Job Requirements:

IT Diploma/Degree

3+ Years development expertise

2+ years Angular 6/7 experience

JavaScript

Typescript

HTML/CSS

Git

To apply for this position, submit your detailed CV including tech stack and projects to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

