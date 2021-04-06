Azure Cloud Specialist at Private

Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification IT/IS;

Microsoft Azure certifications essential: AZ103 – Microsoft Azure Administrator, AZ300 – Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies and AZ500 – Microsoft Azure Security Technologies;

More than 5 years’ experience in a technical role with a minimum of 4 years’ focusing on Microsoft cloud

solutions, having deployed projects, architecture, design, implementation, and/or support;

Technical experience with cloud and hybrid infrastructures, virtualization (VMWARE and Hyper-V),

architecture designs, database migrations, and technology management;

A proven track record of similar engagements;

Microsoft certifications MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500;

Experience with Storage systems, (Dell/EMC), and Network systems (Cisco);

Analysing current environments and develop strategies to move existing on-premises workloads onto

Microsoft Azure;

Building Microsoft Azure environments to support new implementations;

Developing processes to automate the operational aspects of Microsoft Azure IAAS;

Ensure Cloud billing systems are current;

Implement solutions to ensure cloud systems are secure.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Dell/EMC

Cisco

MCSA

Azure IAAS

Cloud billing systems

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client requires the specialised services of an Azure Cloud Specialist to assist in the configuration, administration, migration to, and reporting of the Azure Cloud environment. Prospective candidates should have deep technical knowledge of Microsoft cloud technologies, consulting exp and troubleshooting skills.

