Azure DevOps Solutions Expert at Private

You will design and implement strategies for application code and infrastructure that allow for continuous

integration, testing, delivery, monitoring, and feedback. Candidates must be pro_cient with Agile practices. They must be familiar with both Azure administration and Azure development, with proven hands-on experience, and experts in at least one of these areas. Azure DevOps professionals must be able to design and implement DevOps practices for version control, compliance, infrastructure as code, con_guration management, build, release, and testing by using Azure technologies.

Requirements:

Hands-on experience working in an Azure environment, architecture, DevOps or development, creating automation, application code, continuous integration, Agile, version control, compliance, IaC, con_guration management, build, release, testing by using Azure technologies;

Knowledge of infrastructure automation through DevOps scripting and con_guration management;

Experience using Source Control (GIt, TFVC, etc.);

Knowledge of Cloud Database fundamentals (Azure SQL, MS SQL);

Working knowledge of designing high availability systems in the cloud (fault domains, availability zones,

deployment slots, regions;

Microsoft Certi_ed: Azure Administrator and DevOps Expert or Developer Associate;

Advanced knowledge of PowerShell, JSON code, ARM Templates, Storage, Active Directory, Virtual

Networks, Azure Compute, Monitoring;

Azure Monitoring with experience in Advisor, Security Center, Log Analytics, being able to con_gure and

optimally apply;

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience;

Exceptional interpersonal communication skills. Able to distill complex information into easily understandable materials for users;

3 – 5 years Azure developer, administration, or architecting experience;

10 + year general IT industry experience supporting Wintel, Networks, Linux Storage and Backups.

If you meet with the above requirements and have the required DevOps professionals streamlining experience in delivering by optimizing practices, improving communications and collaboration, and creating automation, I would like to hear from you today. Please don’t delay in sending your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you.

Desired Skills:

Azure

DevOps

Wintel

Linus Storage

Azure Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client seeks a skilled and certified DevOps professionals who combine people, processes, and technologies to continuously deliver valuable products and services that meet end user needs and business objectives. DevOps professionals streamline delivery by optimizing practices, improving communications and collaboration, and creating automation.

Learn more/Apply for this position