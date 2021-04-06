Azure Engineer at Private

This role will ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is installed, tested and operational. Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts, identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail. Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls, investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems etc…full details will be provided.

Requirements:

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Azure Fundamentals and Azure administration certifications;

Azure Architecture certifications;

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification;

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE-R/S);

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP-W);

VMware Certified Professional vSphere;

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Certification – Data Center (CCIE-DC);

MCSA+VCP, RHCE or equivalent;

EMC Technology Architect, VNX Solutions Specialist Version 8.0 (EMCTA_VNX_SS_V8);

Solid years of work experience;

Solid experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation;

Solid experience of Managed Services;

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes;

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties,-

Desired Skills:

Azure

Cisco

MSCA

VNX

ITIL

Routing and switching

Cloud Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client currently has a permanent vacancy for a skills and suitably certificated MS Azure Engineer. This role will be responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions.

