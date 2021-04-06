Azure Engineer L3

A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider is looking for an Azure Engineer (L3) to join their team.

Description

The MS Engineer (L3) is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions.

The MS Engineer (L3) is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyse and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimisation including opportunities for automation of work

Requirements

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurised environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Academic Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Advantageous Certifications:

Azure Fundamentals

Azure administration

Azure Architecture

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE-R/S)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP-W)

VMware Certified Professional vSphere

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Certification – Data Center (CCIE-DC)

MCSA+VCP, RHCE or equivalent

EMC Technology Architect, VNX Solutions Specialist Version 8.0 (EMCTA_VNX_SS_V8)

Required Experience:

Solid years of work experience

Solid experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

